QSTP Gears up for Third Edition of Arab Innovation Academy

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation Research, Development, and Innovation, is inviting university students from Qatar and the MENA region to apply for the third edition of its Arab Innovation Academy (AIA) – the largest entrepreneurship boot-camp of its kind in the region.

A collaboration between QSTP and the European Innovation Academy (EIA), the hands-on entrepreneurship program will introduce participants to an accelerated mode of experiential learning, including how to develop and launch a tech startup in a real marketplace with customer feedback.

Yosouf Abdulrahman Saleh, Executive Director, QSTP, said: "The first two editions of the program proved to be outstanding successes, as demonstrated by the high level of participation from 30 countries from across the region. The upcoming edition of the program will provide a new batch of budding entrepreneurs with the opportunity to gain invaluable insights and guidance from leading Silicon Valley mentors and experts from the world's top corporations, who will help the aspiring participants launch their startups and market their tech products in Qatar and beyond."

The first and second editions of the two-week startup boot-camp featured 127 and 196 entrepreneurs, respectively, from Qatar and abroad, making up a total of 34 teams. The second edition of AIA also witnessed even greater participation in the program from young Arab women. Several participants have gone on to launch successful startups after completing the program, which aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue technology development and make a positive impact in the world through innovation.

Alar Kolk, President, EIA, said: "European Innovation Academy is proud to partner with QTSP for the third edition of the Arab Innovation Academy, and to contribute to Qatar's thriving startup ecosystem. With the most innovative technology – including Artificial Intelligence and robotics – we are teaching entrepreneurship to students and young professionals as we truly believe that a new star will rise from Arab countries to disrupt economies and businesses in the future.

"We are providing the tools, and cultivating a mindset of innovation among young people to challenge the world's biggest problems – problems that affect one billion lives every day. Here and now is the right moment and place to create our new future."

The EIA is the world's largest extreme entrepreneurship program, offering aspiring techpreneurs from across the globe the necessary support and mentorship to launch a startup in just 15 days.

The deadline to apply closes on September 30, 2019. The AIA will kick off on January 7, 2020, and will run until January 20, 2020. For more information about the program and to apply, please visit: http://inacademy.eu/qatar/

Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation Research, Development, and Innovation (QF RDI), is a Free Zone, accelerator, and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar's national diversification drive.

QSTP's focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences, and Information & Communication Technologies, in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP's Free Zone include SMEs, international corporations, and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills, and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF RDI's economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI)

The Qatar Foundation Research, Development, and Innovation (QF RDI) division's role is to play an integral part in identifying and addressing challenges and opportunities across ICT, energy, environment, healthcare, and agribusiness, in alignment with Qatar's national RDI strategy and priorities. QF RDI is at the forefront of Qatar's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, accelerating economic development through supporting the commercialization of market-ready technologies and facilitating the creation of new high-tech products and services.

QF RDI is responsible for translating Qatar's national RDI strategy into specific initiatives and actions for Qatar Foundation's (QF) RDI entities. It also directs their efforts in relation to economic value creation, knowledge transfer, and the establishment of mutually-beneficial national and international RDI partnerships. To ensure these efforts deliver maximum impact, the QF Vice President for Research, Development, and Innovation plans, coordinates, and oversees all RDI-related activities across QF.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

