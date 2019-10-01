MGNX CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds MacroGenics (MGNX) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds MGNX investors of a securities fraud lawsuit filed against MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX).



CLASS PERIOD: Feb. 6, 2019 – June 3, 2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Nov. 12, 2019

MGNX Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed adverse information obtained during MacroGenics' clinical trial evaluating Margetuximab, a potential breast cancer treatment. Specifically, as early as October 2018, Defendants knew but omitted to disclose that (1) the progression-free survival ("PFS") of patients in the trial was negligible, and (2) the overall survival ("OS") was not statistically significant. The market learned the truth on June 4, 2019, when MacroGenics disclosed the lackluster PFS and OS results. This news drove the price of MGNX shares sharply lower that day.

"We are focused on investors' losses and the extent to which Defendants' statements may have been misleading," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

