Luckystrike Announces a Retirement and a New Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckystrike Resources Ltd. ("Luckystrike" or the "Company") announces that Terrence E. King has stepped down from the Luckystrike Board effective September 30, 2019 following his retirement from the practice of securities law. The Company thanks Mr. King for his service and wishes him the best with his retirement.



Management has appointed Daniel Stuart as an independent director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Stuart has over 20 years of experience with financing natural resource companies and, more recently, with public company management, and will be a valuable addition to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

William Chornobay, President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Luckystrike's website at LuckystrikeRes.com or contact Jeff Stuart of King James Capital Corporation, handling Investor Relations for Luckystrike, by telephone at (604) 210-2150 or by email at jstuart@kingjamescapital.com .

