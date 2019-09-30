Guess & Co. Corporation's New CEO Focused on Social Responsibility

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce its commitment to social responsibility under the leadership of its new chairman and CEO, Jerry D. Guess. The company has launched a campaign entitled, "We're with you" and produced a company overview video featuring Jerry D. Guess. Mr. Guess founded the company in 2017 and was joined by former federal law enforcement officials, former federal government officials, lawyers and skilled business professionals. After serving federal prison time and completing his sentence in July of 2017, Mr. Guess vowed that he would only engage in business ventures that made a positive impact on society. Guess & Co. Corporation developed the concept of "stewardship solutions" and with a focus on taking care of people and doing so with integrity, the company partners with its clients to provide energy, health care, technology and real estate solutions that improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation clients may include: communities, companies and governments.



The company is unique in that it provides strategy, implementation and on-going operational support to its clients. Clients engage the company to develop a plan, and the company is able to implement that plan. For example, if clients require a solution to on-going black-outs due to limited power resources – very common in certain rural areas or on Tribal lands in rural areas – Guess & Co. Corporation will conduct studies for their client, which may be a local municipality or government and will design a new system for them following an in-depth review of their problem. The company will then install the new power system, which may be a micro-grid, and will maintain or operate the grid on behalf of the client under a long-term stewardship agreement. The assets may be housed in a joint venture owned by Guess & Co. Corporation and the local government, or may be solely owned by the client with Guess & Co. Corporation simply providing management and operation support.

Jerry D. Guess, 34, was appointed chief executive officer and to the board of directors of Guess & Co. Corporation in January of 2019. He was appointed chairman of the board of directors shortly after becoming CEO. Since taking over the management of the company, Mr. Guess has developed comprehensive solutions that will help clients achieve their goals. He has launched new products and services including cloud solutions and he has made technology a core focus of the company's overall offerings. Guess & Co. Corporation's board of directors approved a request by Mr. Guess to make a commitment to donate 10% of the company's gross annual revenue to its foundation – Guess & Co. Corporation Foundation – and grants will be issued to crisis assistance organizations that help families during tough times such as a job loss, hunger, or unexpected death of the sole provider of a household.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017.

