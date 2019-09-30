Market Overview

Apergy to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 30, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation ("Apergy") (NYSE:APY), announced today that Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend and meet with investors at the 2019 Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference in New York City on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The presentation to be used in the investor meetings will be available on Thursday, October 3, 2019, prior to the commencement of the meetings under the "Investors – Media Files" tab of our website at http://www.apergy.com.

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy's Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.  Apergy's Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:
David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-5751

