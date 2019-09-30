Route1 Expands with Genetec to the Province of Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUD, TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions, today announced that Route1 has expanded with Genetec Inc. to the province of Ontario to provide Genetec AutoVu, an automatic license plate recognition solution.



Route1's wholly owned subsidiary, PCS Mobile, has been successful with Genetec as a premier dealer for AutoVu for more than five years in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington. PCS Mobile has grown its public safety and parking lot operator revenue base derived from ALPR in the United States to in excess of US $6 million annually.

Tom Hance, Chief Sales Officer of Route1 states, "We have a dedicated professional team of sales representatives, field service representatives and engineering support to meet the needs of the Ontario marketplace. Route1 is committed to working with Genetec to build their AutoVu footprint in North America and to assist our clients' decision makers in delivering real-time, actionable intelligence."

Genetec AutoVu

The Genetec AutoVu™ automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system automates license plate reading and identification, making it easier for law enforcement and for municipal and commercial organizations to locate vehicles of interest and enforce parking restrictions. Designed for both fixed and mobile installations, the AutoVu system is ideal for a variety of applications and entities, including law enforcement, municipal, and commercial organizations.

Larry Legere, Director of AutoVu Sales, at Genetec states, "We are looking forward to working with Route1 in Ontario. The Route1 Team brings a wealth of solution-selling capability, software engineering experience and data security credentials. We expect Route1 to be an asset in expanding the Ontario marketplace for AutoVu."

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company's flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries. For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1, operating under the trade names GroupMobile and PCS Mobile, is an advanced North American provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions. The Company helps all manner of organizations, from government and military to the private sector, to make intelligent use of devices and data for immediate process improvements while maintaining the highest level of cyber security. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUD and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tom Hance

Chief Sales Officer

+1 402 840 5692

tom.hance@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.