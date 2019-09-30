Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday Morning Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 30, 2019 1:53pm   Comments
Share:

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley FBR 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference in New York.  Steve Becker, Chief Executive Officer and Stacie Shirley, Chief Financial Officer will conduct a fireside chat on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at the Company's investor relations web site, http://ir.tuesdaymorning.com. An archived webcast will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers.  Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates over 700 stores in 40 states.  More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company's website at www.tuesdaymorning.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:     Farah Soi / Caitlin Churchill
ICR
203-682-8200
Farah.Soi@icrinc.com
Caitlin.Churchill@icrinc.com
MEDIA:   Jonathan Morgan
PERRY STREET COMMUNICATIONS
214-965-9955
JMorgan@perryst.com
     

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo