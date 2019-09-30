INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. ("Tandy Leather Factory" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLF ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 13, 2019, after the market closed, Tandy Leather Factory disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019, citing an Audit Committee investigation related to "certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company's business and operations."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.95 per share over the next three days, or more than 17%, to close at $4.50 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tandy Leather Factory securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020

