KALY – Kali-Extracts Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical Business Strides Forward

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (OTC:KALY) ("KALY") today announced an update from CEO Frederick Ferri on the company's continuing Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical developments scheduled for next week on Monday, October 7, 2019. The last Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical developments update was issued over one month ago. The company has made some substantial strides forward since that time and looks forward to sharing the progress with shareholders.



KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patent for cannabis extraction. The update next week will include the latest information on the company's CBD formulation for treating symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditions. The formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions has been derived from the company's patented cannabis extraction process. In conjunction with the research already conducted and the next phase of research now moving forward, KALY recently filed for a new patent application specifically on its formulation for symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. KALY also filed for a trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025.

In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCMB. In NCMB's four years of operations, the company has established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY now has a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds listed here:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025;

Type 2 Diabetes - The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026;

Cancer Pain Management - The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024, and

Epilepsy - The market for epilepsy treatment is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2022.

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.