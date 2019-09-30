Assertio Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. David Wheadon to its Board of Directors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) announced today that Dr. David Wheadon has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Wheadon is a former senior executive of AstraZeneca plc.



"David is a globally recognized leader in healthcare and we are thrilled to have him join our Board of Directors," said Arthur Higgins, President and CEO of Assertio. "David's perspectives, both as a physician and as an executive with significant and broad industry expertise, will add further depth and breadth to our Board."

"I am excited to serve on Assertio's Board and contribute to its ongoing transformation into a leading diversified biopharmaceutical company," said Dr. Wheadon.

Dr. Wheadon is a former senior executive of AstraZeneca plc, having recently retired as Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs, Patient Safety and Quality Assurance. Dr. Wheadon has held many leadership roles in the healthcare sector, including: Executive Vice President, Research and Advocacy at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; Senior Vice President, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at PhRMA; Senior Vice President of Global Pharmaceutical Regulatory and Medical Sciences at Abbott Laboratories; Senior Vice President of U.S. Regulatory Affairs at GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals; Vice President and Director CNS/GI Clinical Research at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals; and Clinical Research Physician at Eli Lilly and Company. Dr. Wheadon has been integral to the successful development and approval of several important drugs for central nervous system diseases, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders and diseases in other therapeutic areas.

Dr. Wheadon holds a M.D. from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and an A.B. in Biology from Harvard University. He completed his postdoctoral training in Psychiatry at Tufts/New England Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

