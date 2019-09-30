Zephyr Real Estate Agents Present Tiny Talks

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Zephyr Real Estate agents have once again joined forces to present Tiny Talks . As described by its producers, Linda Graf and Lucinda Otto, Tiny Talks is a community-building event where eight speakers talk for eight minutes, each with a diverse angle on a chosen theme. Afterwards, the audience is invited to continue the conversation. Tiny Talks will be held on Friday, October 18, at 6 pm, in the Mill Valley Scout Hall, 30 Mountain View Avenue / 177 E. Blithedale, (two entrances) in Mill Valley.



Tiny Talks, originally created by Linda Graf in Montana, is a community-building event where speakers share their stories, and new connections between each other and ideas are discovered. After a highly successful event last spring focusing on the theme of "Connecting People to Place," the theme for this second event will be "Sanctuary: a refuge, haven or oasis." Following the presentations, the audience will be invited to join conversations at various topic tables hosted by the speakers. Refreshments are available before and after the speaker portion of the event.

By keeping the conversations brief, the audience can experience a wide variety of topics all in one evening while becoming better acquainted with their community and its place in the world. With 150 to 200 audience participants, the energy, information and camaraderie will be maximized.

Tickets are $15 each in advance or $20 at the door and include refreshments. Wine and beer will be available for purchase from West Coast Wine and Cheese.

"This format promotes maximum ‘cross pollination' of viewpoints and concepts," commented co-producer Linda Graf. "Our goal is to inspire new perspectives and experiences where everyone has an opportunity to both listen and be heard."

Speakers include Jennifer Berry (beekeeper), René Jenkins and Janet Janay Cipriani (sound healers), Rachael Keast (immigration attorney), Stacey Lapuk (interior designer), Bob Licht (GRIP program facilitator-San Quentin), Lucinda Otto (certified green realtor), Andrew Vargas-Delman (communications coach) and Megan Boer and Anna McShea (members of Youth in Arts acapella group, ‘Til Dawn).

"This is an exciting opportunity that combines creativity and experience in a friendly, social environment," added co-producer Lucinda Otto. "Participants are invited to network with a variety of specialists and take home new ideas and viewpoints to consider."

To learn more about being a speaker for Tiny Talks, contact the creators. Linda Graf may be reached at 415.309.9995 or linda@lindagraf.com . Lucinda Otto may be reached at 415.505.7837 or lucindaotto@zephyrsf.com .

