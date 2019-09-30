Market Overview

The International Day of Older Persons October 1, 2019

Globe Newswire  
September 30, 2019 11:30am   Comments
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A demographic shift is occurring in Ontario and around the world and it is quickly changing conditions in our communities.

For the first time in history, we will have more older adults than children. Retirees are a unique part of this global demographic shift.

The rapid increase in older persons is creating much higher demand for a range of government funded and delivered services.

An increasing number of frontline health, community and long-term care workers are transitioning from being employed by governments to deliver these critical services for older persons, to relying upon these very same services as they age out of the workforce. 

We are told by the Ontario Government that cuts are needed because we cannot afford even the current level of publicly delivered services.

"Union retirees expect dignity in the next chapter of our lives," says Suzanne Clancy, President of the Ontario Federation of Union Retirees. "Meanwhile, government policies, and cuts to healthcare, community services and long-term care seem to be shifting an incredible amount of revenue to the for-profit sector."

The United Nations' "Principles for Older Persons", adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1991, requires all governments to expand supports to older persons.

"Now is the time for Ontario to step up to the plate and comply with the UN principles. Union retirees expect nothing less. Our children and grandchildren require nothing less!" says Clancy.

"Rather than under-taxing corporations and the wealthy among us," says Clancy, "Ontario should generate the revenue to strengthen public services that actually build strong communities. Not cut the publicly funded and delivered services we depend upon."

For more information:

Suzanne Clancy, President, Ontario Federation of Union Retirees

(905) 807-7173

Sclancy3@cogeco.ca

