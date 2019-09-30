Aplauso Debuts Two New Series About Everything Fantasy and Football

West Palm Beach, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aplauso, Olympusat's HD channel featuring popular sporting events and adrenaline-packed competitions, as well as critically-acclaimed movies and top-rated entertainment from around the world, announces the network premieres of two, entertaining series guaranteed to take you to the edge of your seat.

Las Chicas Recargadoras (Charger Girl, Ju-den Chan)

From a planet called "Life Core", females known as "charger girls" patrol the human world in search for individuals who feel depressed and unlucky. Plug is a Charger Girl whose job it is to find people on Earth that are depressed and unlucky and charge them up to restore their energy. While normally unseen by human eyes, she accidentally meets a young man who is able to see her, because she was targeting his father. Las Chicas Recargadoras is an anime series that revolves around the various antics between various characters and the quest for Plug to improve herself. The series premieres Monday September 30, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Additional episodes can be seen at the same time Monday to Friday.

La Seleccion (The Selection)

La Selección chronicles the triumphs and tribulations both on and off the field of four stars from the Colombian National football team as they struggle to take Colombia to the World Cup. Inspired by actual events in the lives of the players, La Selección (Football Dreams) stars Omar Murillo as Faustino "El Tino" Asprilla, Jhon Alex Castillo as René Higuita, Edgar Vittorino as Carlos "El Pibe" Valderrama and Antonio Jimenez as Freddy Rincon. La Selección (Football Dreams) was directed by Luis Alberto Restrepo and Ricardo Coral. The series premiers October 07, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additional episodes can be seen at the same time Monday to Friday.

For more information on Aplauso's programming, including tune-in dates and times, please visit: Aplausotv.

