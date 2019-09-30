Market Overview

HTG Molecular to Present Corporate Overview at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 30, 2019 8:00am   Comments
TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) (HTG), a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that John Lubniewski, President and CEO, will present a corporate overview at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York City on October 2-4, 2019.

HTG Molecular Presentation Details
Date:  Thursday, October 3
Time: 8:20 am Eastern Time
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/htgm/

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company's proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG's customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. The company's mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 535-7742
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Shaun McMeans
Chief Financial Officer
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
Email: smcmeans@htgmolecular.com

