HTG Molecular to Present Corporate Overview at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) (HTG), a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that John Lubniewski, President and CEO, will present a corporate overview at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York City on October 2-4, 2019.



HTG Molecular Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, October 3 Time: 8:20 am Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/htgm/

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company's proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG's customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. The company's mission is to empower precision medicine.

