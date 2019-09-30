Krystal Biotech to Present at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference and Chardan's 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc. , ("Krystal") (NASDAQ:KRYS), a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from skin diseases, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at two upcoming conferences, the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on October 4 and Chardan's 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on October 7, both in New York City.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference Presentation Date: Friday, October 4, 2019 Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET Presentation Location: Empire Ballroom 2, InterContinental New York Barclay Breakout Session: 10:05 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. ET Breakout Location: Track 3 Breakout - Astor Suite II Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/krys Chardan's 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference Presentation Date: Monday, October 7, 2019 Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. ET Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/chard4/krys/ Panel Presentation: Emerging Disease Areas in Gene Therapy Panel Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. ET

The webcast of both presentations will be available for 90 days and can be found on the Krystal Biotech website at: http://ir.krystalbio.com/events-and-presentations/events .



About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of KB103 to treat the underlying causes of DEB, the timetable for bringing GMP manufacturing in-house and the potential for rapid development of the company's clinical programs. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes" and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on Krystal's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Krystal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors."

