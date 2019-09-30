Couple Buys Remote Property in Forest Hiding Terrifying Mystery on Cine Mexicano

West Palm Beach, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cine Mexicano, the country's top-rated Spanish-language movie channel offering an extensive library of fan-favorite titles, including adrenaline-packed action, drama, comedy, rancheras, thrillers, and commercial-free contemporary Mexican movies announces the network premieres of five action-packed stories depicting people driven by greed and ambition who eventually meet their unintended fate.

La Caravana de los Migrantes

10/02 – 10:00 p.m. ET

For a group of Central Americans, the need to cross the border will turn into a living nightmare when criminals take advantage of them and turn them into drug mules—the unfortunate reality of many immigrants in search of the American dream. La Caravana de los Migrantes is directed by Carlos Mora and stars Ana Jimenez, Bonifacio Jaimez, Gabi Nodhal, and Pedro Cerillo. La Caravana de los Migrantes is produced by Tecate Films.

Ambición Maldita

10/09 – 10:00 p.m. ET

Luna is a very ambitious woman. When she marries her employer and inherits a fortune, she is able to help her family get ahead. But bad things start to happen. Toribio their patron is betrayed by a satanic sect who kill his family to keep their wealth. Ambición Maldita is directed by Emilio Montiel and stars Luz Navarro, Carlos Caballero, Jesus Rodriguez, Javier Mueca and Roberto Lopez.

El Nuevo Narcotraficante

10/16 – 10:00 p.m. ET

Misfortune and poverty have always accompanied Octavio but one incident will drag him into an abyss with no return. His ambition will lead him to challenge the most feared of men. El Nuevo Narcotraficante is directed by Omar Saldaña, produced by PacMar Films and stars Omar Saldaña, Gabriel Aquiles, Araceli Zamora, Ruben Castillon, and Luis Mayorgar.



Culpable ó Inocente

10/23 – 10:00 p.m. ET

Just when the lives of Élida and her husband started to look up, they suffer a tragedy with the loss of a son. The guilt and pain force them to sell their home and buy a remote property in the forest that hides a bloody mystery. Culpable ó Inocente runs 90 minutes and is directed by Valentín Trujillo Jr. Estrella Almada Cervantes, Rigo Chavez, Valentín Trujillo Jr., América Contreras, and Tony Gomez costar.

Contra El Tiempo

10/30 – 10:00 p.m. ET

The disappearance of some teenagers has the authorities on high alert. When Renata's daughter is kidnapped, she will challenge not only the police but any suspects who cross her path. Time will be her worst enemy. Contra El Tiempo costars Estrella Almada Cervantes, Rigo Chavez, Rey Huerta, Moises Cardez and Valentín Trujillo Jr. The film runs 90 minutes and is directed by Valentín Trujillo Jr.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc. and is carried nationwide across all major network operators.

For more information, please visit: Cine Mexicano.com.

