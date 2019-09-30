Selenite Energy Partners, LLC Announces Commitment From Carnelian Energy Capital

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selenite Energy Partners, LLC ("Selenite" or the "Company") today announced the closing of a capital commitment from Carnelian Energy Capital II, L.P., a fund managed by Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. ("Carnelian").



Selenite, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was formed to pursue middle market special situation and structured transactions in the North American energy space. The Company is led by Paul Heerwagen, Margaret Franks and Lindsey McCarty, who bring together operating, financial and business development experience from prior senior level positions at Gulfport Energy, The Carlyle Group and PayRock Energy, among others.

"We are excited to be partnering with Carnelian," said Paul Heerwagen, Selenite's Chief Executive Officer. "Our long-standing relationship with the Carnelian team, coupled with their industry expertise and market insight, allows Selenite to be flexible and creative in deploying capital during this opportunity-rich time in the energy markets."

"We are thrilled to be working together with Paul, Margaret and Lindsey in this venture," added Preston Powell, a Carnelian Managing Director. "Their unique combination of financial and technical skillsets creates a real competitive advantage."

About Selenite Energy Partners, LLC

Selenite focuses on middle market special situation and structured transactions in the North American energy space. For more information, please contact Selenite at info@seleniteenergy.com or visit www.seleniteenergy.com .

About Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P.