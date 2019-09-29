Phenomenal Horsepower Propels London Knights To 2019 GCL Championship Victory and Ben Maher to Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix Title in New York

New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The power pairings of Explosion W and Ben Maher and Clooney 51 and Martin Fuchs propelled the London Knights to victory in the GCL New York and the overall 2019 Championship with drama until the final seconds at the Longines Global Champions Tour of New York.

Four flawless clear rounds were delivered by the unbeatable Knights who secured a historic second GCL title win after a rollercoaster season saw their duel with St. Tropez Pirates dominate the team series this year.

The Knights finished three points ahead of St. Tropez Pirates, with a total of 326 points this year. Madrid in Motion secured third in the Championship with 303 points, with the Shanghai Swans just hanging onto their fourth place meaning they too will fast-track to the semi-finals at the GCL Super Cup at the GC Prague Playoffs.

The dramatic backdrop of the Lower Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty provided one of the greatest stages for top-level show jumping as the world's top riders and horses competed in the LGCT and GCL Finals for the first-time ever on Governors Island.

New Yorkers and visitors to the City filled the grandstands and cheered on the teams including home city team New York Empire, owned by Georgina Bloomberg who was watched today by her father and former New York Mayor Michael.

Among guests were tennis ace Andre Agassi, supermodel Christy Turlington and fashion designer Donna Karan, for the first ever LGCT event in New York.

It was all about big names, big views and big guns as the Knights fielded their top horses in their bid to seize the GCL Championship.

Ben Maher said: "The power couple is Explosion and Clooney not me and Martin. For me, I'm biased but I have an incredible horse. To team up like this is a unique concept, where can you bring these kinds of horses together from different countries and compete like this. It was memorable day that's for sure.

"I've been to New York a couple times before to visit. It's an incredible city. I don't think anyone was sure what to expect. But, when we came here, like Global Champions does, they make the logistics incredibly easy for the grooms and the horses. The accommodations and how we are all looked after is five star. For the first year, I think the show is a huge success. There were big crowds here, it was well advertised and when I came out of the ring there were many people saying they enjoyed the day so hopefully this will grow."

Martin Fuchs said: "I had a discussion with Ben to decide if we brought Clooney or not a few weeks ago. Then after the last show in St. Tropez where our team was not so good I had a phone call with Ben and he said we had to bring out the big guns. It is amazing to ride with Ben, we have won three leagues together and felt very confident with our horses, and it worked out. When you are sitting on two of the best horses in the world you can jump it easy."

Pieter Devos, of the runner up team St. Tropez Pirates, said: "It was a hell of a day, really lots of pressure in the team and individual and for it all to be decided on one second. I am very happy that we fought until the end and put the pressure on. It was great sport. It has been a great season and we are looking forward to Prague."

Jan Tops, LGCT Founder and President and GCL Co-Founder said: "It is great to be in New York. We have amazing cities around the world and this city was missing. We have a fantastic location, unique on an Island but right downtown in Manhattan with this special backdrop. I want to thank Governors Island for making this happen. It was a lot of preparation over the year and it is really great for the riders and especially the horses here."

On the GCL Final Jan added: "It was decided literally in the last second of the whole season. The League has developed so well and you see riders, owners, team managers preparing the whole year. It was always my intention that the best horses in the world would compete in this and make it special for owners, riders and all the people watching around the world."

Separate from the Championship decider, the Knights also won the GCL Final in New York with Paris Panthers' duo of Harrie Smolders (Monaco) and Darragh Kenny (Romeo 88) taking second in New York, and Niels Bruynseels (Gancia de Muze) and Marc Houtzager (Sterrehof's Dante) in third today.

Uliano Vezzani produced a masterpiece of a course, featuring a tricky triple combination set down the VIP hospitality, a delicate NetJets vertical, an eye-catching NY silhouetted oxer and a beautiful Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty flanked fence.

As fans packed the grandstands and flocked to the shopping village, the world's best teams took to the arena for the final shot at the Championship rankings this year. Early local spectators were delighted as the home city team New York Empire Georgina Bloomberg, Scott Brash and Daniel Bluman handed out signed caps and posters to happy fans, arriving in style in a beautiful vintage yellow taxi.

Here's how the GCL action unfolded in New York...

Monaco Aces

First to return to the ring, Monaco Aces, sent out their U25 rider first, Jos Verlooy making a horse change to his 10-year-old bay mare Jacobien Dwerse Hagen. They set off with determination and flew around the course - meeting every fence perfectly in their stride to bring home a clear. Julien Epaillard and Virtuose Champeix also set off at a fast pace, but there was heartache as the final fence fell - the team would finish on 24 overall.

Doha Falcons

Jur Vrieling was first for the Falcons, with KM Chalcedon - the 9-year-old grey gelding flying around the course. They took a steady but careful route, finishing clear but collecting just one time fault. Bronislav Chudyba changed horses to his 9-year-old gelding Frederiks, but the middle part of the triple combination came down and the Falcons would finish on 20 faults.

Miami Celtics

Jessica Springsteen was looking to replicate her first round clear today, the American rider allowing RMF Zecilie as much time as possible to the fences. With father Bruce Springsteen watching on, they survived a lucky rub at the stone-walled water-tray but produced the clear, passing the reins to teammate Harry Charles. The U25 rider made a horse change to his 13-year-old gelding Borsato, but they had an unlucky tap of the GC Prague Playoffs plank. A time fault would add a tally of 5 to the team score, putting them on a total of 17 overall.

Hamburg Giants

Flying Frenchman Simon Delestre made a horse change to Uccello de Will, but the first part of the black and white double fell - the front rail of the oxer hitting the deck after they came in a little too deep. Titouan Schumacher brought back Atome Z, the bay gelding jumping with enthusiasm. But the stone-walled water-tray vertical fell again, the team tumbling to 20 faults overall.

Madrid in Motion

Madrid in Motion made a rider change today, Eduardo Alvarez Aznar coming off the bench in place of Michael G Duffy. The Spanish rider brought out Seringat, the 13-year-old chestnut gelding fighting for his head around the arena. Two fences down added another 8 faults to their overnight score of 8, with Maikel van der Vleuten still to jump. Bringing back his talented 9-year-old gelding Beauville Z, the pair produced the clear, but the team would finish on 16 faults.

Berlin Eagles

The Berlin Eagles made no horse or rider changes - with Malin Baryard-Johnsson first up with H&M Indiana. They produced a flawless clear, keeping the team on their overnight score of 8. The pressure was on U25 rider Emil Hallundbaek and Chalisco, and the first part of the triple combination fell, dropping the team to a score of 12 this weekend.

Cannes Stars

There was disappointment for Cannes Stars after Abdel Saïd and Etos HBC has the NetJets vertical down, and the GC Prague Playoffs plank. 8 faults would put the team on the back foot and on 16 overall, with American star Margie Goldstein-Engle bringing out Dicas again for the second round of action. But the first part of the triple combination and the green and white oxer came down, the Stars slipping down to a score of 24.

Paris Panthers

With team owner Jennifer Gates watching on, Darragh Kenny produced a top class clear aboard Romeo 88 - the 10-year-old stallion skipping around the course and leaving all the fences up. Harrie Smolders swapped to the 10-year-old Evergate Stables owned Monaco, and their tactics paid off - a double clear for the team today and keeping them on a score of 8 faults.

Prague Lions

Niels Bruynseels came off the bench for the Prague Lions, bringing out his top horse Gancia de Muze. They kept a flowing rhythm around the arena, securing the clear for the team. Marc Houtzager took the tightest but smoothest of turns with Sterrehof's Dante, and despite approaching plenty of challenges disunited they too finished clear - staying on their overnight score of 8 faults, and a touch slower than the Panthers on their combined time.

Scandinavian Vikings

The Scandinavian Vikings made no horse or rider change, sending in Geir Gulliksen first with VDL Groep Quatro. But the Longines oxer fell - the back rail falling and putting the Vikings onto a score of 8. A time fault to add would make all the difference, the team tumbling to a score of 9 so far. But it was matched almost exactly by teammate Leopold van Asten and VDL Groep Miss Untouchable, the first part of the triple falling and a time fault adding another 5 faults to put them on a score of 14.

St. Tropez Pirates

Ranking leaders the St. Tropez Pirates knew they couldn't afford a fence today to keep their Championship hopes alive. Dani G. Waldman was first in piloting her top mare Lizziemary, and produced a breathtaking round - keeping the team on their overnight score of 4. Pieter Devos swapped to ride top mare Claire Z, but the middle part of the triple combination came down putting the team onto a score of 8, and a nervous wait to see what the London Knights would do.

New York Empire

With father and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg watching on, team owner Georgina Bloomberg brought back Quibelle, but there was early heartache for the home city team after the second fence - a lantern-lined oxer - fell. The green and white oxer and the final fence both came down, the team dropping to a score of 16 overall. Scott Brash came off the bench for New York Empire, piloting Hello Mr President - but the middle part of the triple fell, and the team would finish on a score of 20 overall.

Chantilly Pegasus

Francois Jr Mathy had an unlucky rub at the Statue of Liberty plank, Uno de la Roque just tipping the fence to the floor. With the team now on 8 faults U25 rider Constant van Paesschen brought back his chestnut stallion and kept calm under enormous pressure to produce a clear - the team would stay on 8 faults, but behind the Pirates on their combined time.

Valkenswaard United

First of the teams on a zero score, Marcus Ehning made a horse change to A La Carte NRW - the 11-year-old bay stallion flying around the course. But the GC Prague Playoffs plank fell, the team tumbling to a score of 4 faults. Alberto Zorzi kept his ride on dark bay stallion Cinsey, but there was drama after the first part of the triple combination fell and the team tumbled to a total of 8, behind the Pegasus team on time.

London Knights

Final team to go London Knights knew a solid result today would win them the 2019 Championship, and made no changes to their horse or rider line-up. First in Martin Fuchs brought back the experienced grey gelding Clooney 51. Martin and Clooney looked in perfect harmony, flying around the arena and leaving every fence up. They did their part, with the pressure falling firmly on the shoulders of Ben Maher and Explosion W. With every breath held, the pair flew around the course, and with a final swish of the tail, cleared the last oxer to secure both the win in New York and the 2019 Championship title.

City of Dreams Delivers as Maher Takes 2019 LGCT Title in New York

It was ‘game, set and match' today after Ben Maher (GBR) wrote history aboard Explosion W in an extraordinary Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of New York, taking the LGCT Grand Prix win and the 2019 Championship title just hours after helping to secure the GCL team series crown for the London Knights.

In the city that never sleeps it would turn out to be a superlative showdown with a script that sporting dreams are made of. With spectators filling the rafters of the grandstand and positioned in every inch of space, the equestrian world watched as the knife-edge Championship reached its conclusion on Governors Island.

Devos (BEL) led the overall ranking by just one point, but with pressure reaching fever pitch it was Ben Maher (GBR) who kept a cool head in a seven-rider jump-off to catapult himself to the title win - his second after taking the 2018 Championship.

A beaming Ben said: "I knew it would be a tough weekend - the dream was to win the team [title] and the individual. It doesn't happen often. What a horse - he's incredible. He understands me, I understand him, we have a great connection and it's a pleasure to be in the sport like this.

"It's incredible [to win the title for a second year running]. Last year was unexpected, this year I've used Explosion a little less, I've used Concona, Madame X and F One USA, so I'm lucky to have so many great horses and great owners."

In a touching sporting moment Maher praised his rival Pieter Devos, who was just beaten into second place in the Championship. "[Pieter] gave a great fight, it was a push all the way to the end. I'm sure he's going to come back strong."

Pieter Devos (BEL) was awarded a well-deserved runner up place in New York today, just shy of the win he so hungered for. Speaking in the press conference he said: "I am proud to be second after one of the best combinations in the world. I am proud of my horses and what they have achieved for me - they did an incredible job and I want to thank them for that. It has been great sport all season, not just this weekend. I want to congratulate Ben and Daniel, Ben did an incredible job."

Third place went to Daniel Deusser (GER), the first time the German rider has rounded out the top three in the Championship race. Deusser said: "Ben and Pieter this year have been in a totally different league. You see how much closer everything got and it has been a tough Championship throughout the whole season. There are multiple different places on the Tour - grass arenas, sand arena, small and big arenas. I tried my best but couldn't reach Ben and Pieter."

In the breathtaking display of top sport and entertainment, the Finals of the 2019 Longines Global Champions Tour season hit the ‘big apple' in New York for the first time ever. Set against unprecedented views of downtown Manhattan, the 18-event Championship race came to its climax under clear blue skies and balmy September weather.

LGCT President and Founder Jan Tops highlighted the calibre of competition: "It has been super exciting all season. It was down to the last round and we had great riders in the jump-off. This is the highest level of sport you can see.

"It is important for us to be in New York. America is an important horse nation and we have a strong footprint in the States. We found a good place for the horses and riders [on Governors Island]. We have started a fantastic tradition for years to come."

Maher took the win today on the Poden Farms owned Explosion W, ahead of Marcus Ehning (GER) who secured the final golden ticket to the LGCT Super Grand Prix with his second place result today. Third went to Martin Fuchs (SUI) after a tantalising jump-off saw drama down to the final fence.

Speaking about the talented 10-year-old chestnut gelding, Maher said: "[A horse like Explosion] only comes around maybe once in a lifetime. I'm so thankful to Poden Farms to be able to ride a horse like this and Cormac, his groom."

Fans filled every space possible around the arena, packing into the bustling shopping village to catch glimpses of their show jumping heroes competing under the watchful eye of the Statue of Liberty. The chic hospitality was full to the brim with high profile guests, including former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Donna Karan and Christy Turlington.

All enjoyed a passionate rendition of "New York, New York" performed by the Sing Harlem choir, before the National Anthem rang out around the arena, giving all goosebumps and heightening the anticipation for the action to come.

Uliano Vezzani produced a masterclass of a course, making full use of the large sand arena. A hefty Longines triple combination made its first appearance of the weekend, and a bush-filled green and white double set by the VIP tent caught the eye of a few horses. The spectacular Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building flanked vertical took centre stage in the ring, and gappy NY silhouetted vertical gave the riders plenty to think about.

First round

There was plenty of hard luck stories to start the competition, with two early retirements from Leopold van Asten (NED) with VDL Groep Miss Untouchable and Harry Charles (GBR) with Borsato showing this was one Grand Prix course worthy of a Final. The green and white oxer fell for Edwina Tops-Alexander (AUS) with her 10-year-old gelding Casquell, as did the yellow water tray oxer and the Longines triple, meaning last year's LGCT Super Grand Prix winner would not qualify for the GC Prague Playoffs this year.

However the crowd were in for a treat after Alberto Zorzi (ITA) and his 11-year-old black mare Ulane de Coquerie pulled off a jaw-dropping round, the crowd cheering in appreciation as they flew across the finish line with a flick of the tail. Marcus Ehning (GER) brought out his experienced stallion Cornado NRW - the magnificent one-eyed horse responding beautifully to the German rider's requests. They brought home the second clear of the day, meaning there would be a jump-off, with the crowd roaring their approval from the stands.

With the 2019 Championship title hanging in the balance, all eyes were on leader heading into this event Pieter Devos (BEL), the Belgian rider trotting smartly into the arena with his top mare Claire Z. With his blue leader armband tight on his right arm, the pair set off with determination, Devos allowing the mare as much time to the fences as possible. They survived a lucky rub of the NY silhouetted vertical and pulled through, delivering the much needed clear and keeping their dreams of the 2019 Championship alive.

Another big name to fall short of a place at the LGCT Super Grand Prix was Scott Brash (GBE), the British rider electing to retire Hello Mr President after they rolled an early pole. Other stars to be out of the running this year included Simon Delestre (FRA), Harrie Smolders (NED) and Daniel Deusser (GER) who agonisingly had the final fence down with Killer Queen VDM.

Hopes of an American name to join the jump-off were raised as Jessica Springsteen (USA) took to the track with her top mare RMF Zecilie, the 12-year-old horse floating over the fences in her unique style. But two fences down would dash that dream, the pair out of the running for back-to-back LGCT Grand Prix wins.

But there were smiles aplenty after Malin Baryard-Johnsson (SWE) and H&M Indiana rocketed around the arena to add their names to the jump-off line up. They would be joined by Marc Houtzager (NED) and Sterrehof's Dante after they too pulled off a breathtaking clear.

The other big contender in the Championship title fight, Ben Maher (GBR) was next to enter with his formidable chestnut gelding Explosion W. With the big horse's ears pricked and alert, they took to the track, Maher letting Explosion find his natural rhythm. They would pull out all the stops, clearing the fences with plenty of air and bring home the much needed clear. It would be game on between Devos and Maher for the 2019 title.

Martin Fuchs (SUI) continued his form, piloting The Sinner clear to add their names to the jump-off. The final rider to go in the first round was also the final hope of an American win, former World Number 1 Kent Farrington (USA) with his 11-year-old mare Austria 2. But the first part of the green and white double fell, meaning it would be a superlative 7-rider jump-off.

Jump-Off

First to return would be Alberto Zorzi (ITA) and Ulane de Coquerie, the Italian rider keen to add his name to those qualified for the LGCT Super Grand Prix and bragging rights of the debut LGCT Grand Prix of New York. The naturally agile horse powered around the course, Zorzi allowing the mare to travel across the ground and fly to the fences. They stopped the clock in 35.11s, throwing down a tough gauntlet for the rest to follow.

Marcus Ehning (GER) and Cornado NRW took out a stride to the GC vertical, and rocketed down the final line, just inches away from the Empire State Building statue to fly over the last in 34.65s - there was a new time to beat.

Championship contender Pieter Devos (BEL) returned with Claire Z, the Belgian rider galloping from the off. But there was drama after Claire stopped at the second part of the Longines double - a gasp from the crowd matching the dismay etched on Devos' face as they finished the round.

Malin Baryard-Johnsson (SWE) put in a brave try with H&M Indiana - slicing the fences on the angle to try make up time. They finished clear but had to settle for 35.68s, behind Zorzi on time.

Marc Houtzager (NED) and Sterrehof's Dante gave it all they had, but couldn't match the speedy time - finishing in 35.31s.

Knowing he had the Championship in the bag, Ben Maher (GBR) let the brakes off Explosion W - the formidable chestnut horse loving the challenge and leaping every fence clear. They powered to the finish, stopping the clock in 34.08s and taking the lead.

Final rider to go Martin Fuchs (SUI) had the last chance to better Maher's time with The Sinner, but despite a valiant try they had to settle for third fastest, stopping the clock in 34.95s.

So it would be back-to-back titles for Ben Maher (GBR) securing both the 2018 and now 2019 LGCT Championship. The focus will now be on Prague, and the GC Playoffs, where the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix and the GCL Super Cup will play out this November.

