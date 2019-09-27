Spencer's Crossing Hosts VA Loan Workshops for Military, October 5th and November 2nd

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta is connecting heroes with homes by hosting two VA Buyer Workshops this fall. Active military, reservists and veterans are encouraged to join LoanDepot experts at D.R. Horton's Larkspur neighborhood on October 5th and The Club on November 2nd to learn about VA Loan advantages for new-home purchases. Topics covered will include homebuying tips, VA Loan programs, qualification requirements, quick credit repair, and the benefits of VA financing, such as no down payment, flexible interest rates, no mortgage insurance premiums and more. Both events begin at 11 am and include a complimentary lunch from Red Robin. After the workshops, attendees are invited to explore Spencer's Crossing's eight stunning new-home neighborhoods, tour model homes, and experience the amenity-filled lifestyle of Murrieta's top-selling master-planned community.



"Those who serve our country are true heroes and we're proud to welcome them to Spencer's Crossing for these valuable VA Loan workshops," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "If you're current or former military, join us October 5th and November 2nd to learn how VA financing can make your homeownership dreams come true. Plus, be sure to tour our neighborhoods to find your perfect place to call home!"

Eight new single-family neighborhoods built by the nation's finest homebuilders are currently selling at Spencer's Crossing.

Larkspur by D.R. Horton offers a beautiful selection of one- and two-story home designs, including one with a unique multi-generational suite and private entrance. Open floorplans span from approximately 2,319 to 2,929 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to four baths, large Great Rooms, modern kitchens, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, versatile dens or lofts per plan, and two-car garages. Prices anticipated from the low $400,000s.

Braeburn by Pardee Homes offers thoughtfully crafted one- and two-story detached homes spanning from approximately 2,010 to 2,884 square feet. Spacious interiors showcase three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, oversized Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens with islands, first-floor bedrooms per plan, versatile lofts, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Covered patios are included in Plans One and Two, and available as options in Plans Three and Four. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Agave by Brookfield Residential features three magnificent single-family designs ranging from approximately 2,818 to 3,453 square feet. Bright, open living spaces include four to five bedrooms, up to three baths, open Great Rooms, well-equipped kitchens with islands, a first-floor master suite per plan, dens and upper-level bonus rooms in select designs, outdoor rooms, private backyards and up to three-bay garages. Every home includes Connected Home technology, which allows homeowners to control front door locks, thermostats and lights from their smart phone or tablet. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Santolina by KB Home presents an impressive array of spacious one- and two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 2,358 to 3,368 square feet. Interiors are highlighted by light-filled living areas with up to six bedrooms, up to four baths, comfortable Great Rooms, modern kitchens, convenient first-floor bedrooms, upper-level lofts, and two- to three-car garages. Optional covered patios are available for outdoor leisure. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Juniper by Brookfield Residential only has a one home left for sale! This spacious, single-story home is located on a coveted cul-de-sac street and within the desirable Murrieta school district. The expansive floorplan boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3-car garage. Distinguishing features include an upgraded chef-inspired kitchen with island, lavish master suite and covered outdoor room. Priced at $528,000, call 714-483-1586 for a viewing appointment.

Final homes are now selling at Sycamore North by Richmond American Homes, offering masterfully designed one- and two-story homes with three to seven bedrooms, up to five baths, and three-car garages in approximately 2,490 to 3,300 square feet. Living spaces showcase large Great Rooms with an optional fireplace, a private study or loft in select plans, private master bedrooms, first-floor bedrooms per plan, and optional covered patios. Prices start from the low $400,000s. Call 951-215-6916 for availability.

Tamarack by Pardee Homes presents gorgeous single-family floorplans that span from approximately 2,811 to 3,684 square feet. Expansive living spaces include four to five bedrooms, four baths, inviting Great Rooms leading to covered patios, gourmet kitchens with generous islands and stainless steel appliances, dens with optional French doors, bonus rooms per plan, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, and three-bay tandem garages. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Palmetto by Richmond American Homes features superbly appointed single family homes, with floorplans spanning from approximately 2,290 to 3,270 square feet. Contemporary living spaces offer up to six bedrooms, two and one-half to four and one-half baths, open Great Rooms, luxurious master bedrooms, a private study or flex room, upper-level lofts per plan and up to three-car garages. Customization options range from covered patios and light-filled morning rooms to first-floor bedrooms and gourmet kitchens. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Spencer's Crossing's prime Murrieta location is more convenient than ever due to the new Clinton Keith extension, which reduces drive time and leads directly to the community. The prime setting also provides easy access to nearby shopping centers, excellent restaurants, challenging golf courses and recreation, while Temecula's enchanting wineries and other attractions are just a short drive from home.

Homeowners with children enjoy access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union. Schools within these districts are respected learning institutions distinguished by skilled, inspiring teachers and a well-rounded curriculum that readies students for college and beyond.

Spencer's Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and great resort-style amenities , which include multiple pools, firepits, BBQs, terraced seating and more at The Oasis and a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children's wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground at The Club. Impressive sports and leisure parks are also on-site, including the 11.5-acre Sports Park with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand, as well as the 14-acre Heroes Park and 5+-acre Victory Park.

To visit Spencer's Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Clinton Keith Rd and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Clinton Keith Rd. and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

For more information on Spencer's Crossing's neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com .

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

