Vivint Solar Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Vivint Solar, Inc. ("Vivint" or the "Company") (NYSE:VSLR) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On September 27, 2019, short-seller Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the Company has "largely concealed" undisclosed lawsuits against it over fraud involving alleged forged customer contracts. Vivint's stock price fell following the announcement.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/vivint .

