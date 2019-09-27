EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Vivint Solar, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Vivint Solar, Inc. ("Vivint" or "the Company") (NYSE:VSLR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report claiming that Marcus Aurelius Value "found 28 undisclosed lawsuits that specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception." Following the publication of this report, Vivent stock fell. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vivint-solar-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com