Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
September 27, 2019 11:00am   Comments
Share:

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc.  (NYSE:ROP) announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2019, ended September 30, 2019, will be released before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2019.  A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019.  The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-263-0877 (US/Canada) or +1 646-828-8143, using confirmation code 8317280.  Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper's website prior to the start of the call.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo