Paycor to Host Two-Day Human Resources and Compliance Web Summit

CINCINNATI, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it will be hosting its bi-annual Web Summit, with a focus on HR and compliance. The free online webinar series will take place Oct. 1-2, 2019, and will provide HR and business leaders with actionable insights they need to make a strategic impact in their organizations, and the information they need to stay compliant in today's legal environment. With nearly 18,000 registrations, this Web Summit is expected to be the biggest event yet.



In October 2018, Paycor released a research report titled " People Management: Perception vs. Reality ," revealing that fifty-two percent of SMBs are bogged down with managing the ever-changing compliance landscape as state and local laws are constantly changing. As a result, countless hours are spent lost in a web of compliance practice uncertainty. Paycor's Web Summit will provide HR and business leaders with actionable insights to help navigate these challenges and be successful in their HR and compliance practices.

Highlights of the two-day event include:

The keynote presentation titled, "Self-Care for the HR Pro," led by Jennifer McClure, CEO of Unbridled Talent and DisruptHR, will discuss five key self-care areas for HR pros and how to take positive steps to becoming better and healthier at work and in life.

The Summit will be Paycor's biggest and best yet, with a total of ten sessions spanning topics from how to use HR data to make your case to the C-suite to compliance from hire to retire and more.

The virtual event will also give HR professionals the opportunity to earn HRCI and SHRM continuing education credits—at no additional cost—as well as chances to win special prizes. For more information on which sessions offer continuing education credits, please visit the Paycor Web Summit website: https://go.paycor.com/Web-Summit.html

Schedule at-a-Glance:

Day 1: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

When: 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. ET

What: "5 Steps to Become a Strategic HR Leader"

Who: Lori Kleiman, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Managing Director, HR Topics

Credits Available: (1) HRCI (1) SHRM

When: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

What: "Keynote Session: Self-Care for the HR Pro"

Who: Jennifer McClure, CEO, Unbridled Talent LLC and DisruptHR LLC

When: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. ET

What: "Wage and Hour Basics: Past, Present and Future"

Who: Amy Letke, SPHR, GPHR, SHRM-SCP, Integrity HR

Credits Available: (1) HRCI (1) SHRM

When: 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET

What: "W-4 Changes in 2020: What you Need to Know"

Who: Compliance Team, Paycor

Credits Available: (1) HRCI (1) SHRM

When: 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. ET

What: "Bonus Session: Paycor Roadmap - New Features for 2020"

Who: Ryan Bergstrom, CPO, Paycor

Day 2: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

When: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. ET

What: "Keynote Session: The Data you Need to Win Over the CFO"

Who: Tim Ruge, Paycor

Credits Available: (1) HRCI (1) SHRM

When: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

What: "It's Time to Review Your PTO and Paid Leave Policies"

Who: Katharine Weber, Attorney, Jackson Lewis P.C.

When: 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. ET

What: "How to Give your Candidates an Out-of-this-World Experience"

Who: Melissa Dern, CIR and Melinda Canino, MS, CIR, strategic HR inc.

Credits Available: (1) HRCI (1) SHRM

When: 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET

What: "Synergy in the Workplace"

Who: Jamie Bierman, HR Elements, LLC

Credits Available: (1) HRCI (1) SHRM

When: 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. ET

What: "Compliance from Hire to Retire"

Who: Brett Beilfuss, Paycor

To register for the Web Summit, visit: http://bit.ly/2m9N2oG

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

More than 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best HCM solution for the mid-market, but what makes us legendary is the total customer experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps customers streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Katy Bunn

Kbunn@paycor.com

(513) 307-6392

MEDIA CONTACT

Marta Debski

Offleash for Paycor

(810) 956-4501

paycor@offleashpr.com