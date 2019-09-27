HHS Technology Group will use its industry leading Discover your Provider(TM) (DyP) software solution to support the Wyoming Medicaid Provider Network

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHS Technology Group, LLC (HHS Tech Group) has been awarded a contract by the State of Wyoming, Department of Health, Division of Healthcare Financing concluding a competitive procurement to implement its Discover your Provider™ (DyP) software solution.



With this award, HHS Tech Group will work with the Wyoming Integrated Next Generation System (WINGS) project team to implement, maintain and operate the State's Provider Enrollment, Screening and Monitoring (PRESM) environment using its DyP solution. The solution, which was contracted in late August, will be fully implemented May 1, 2020 and is expected to be in-place through mid-2029.

"The State of Wyoming is very excited to begin work with HHS Tech Group on the Wyoming PRESM Project. Using HHS Tech Group's DyP solution gives us a big head start to improving the enrollment process for Wyoming's Medicaid providers," said Jesse Springer, Medicaid Technology and Business Operations Manager for the State of Wyoming.

PRESM is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution consisting of phases covering technical implementation, coordination, and project management for the configuration, operations and maintenance of the network that healthcare providers use to deliver services within the State of Wyoming.

"This award reflects HHS Tech Group's understanding of the market, execution, performance and ability to provide valuable software solutions and IT services," said Bradley White, HHS Tech Group CEO. "This is a great opportunity to enhance the Provider Network within the State of Wyoming and be part of the Wings for Health program."

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers purpose-built, modular software products, solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems that support a wide spectrum of business and government needs.