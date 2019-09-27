HMS Hosts Healthcare Thought Leadership Conference 'Momentum 2019'

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) hosted its third annual forum for healthcare leaders last week. The Momentum 2019 summit, held in downtown Dallas on Sept. 16 to 18, brought together key thought leaders to discuss how the industry will evolve in the future. Specifically, the conference focused on how current and upcoming trends, such as social determinants of health, value-based care and consumerization, will impact the healthcare industry for payers, providers and employers.



The invitation-only conference, which drew more than 200 leaders from a variety of healthcare organizations, offered attendees the opportunity to gain insight about what's coming in 2020 and beyond, develop best practices in engagement and cost containment strategies, learn about the latest in digital health research and network with peers.

"Healthcare's business landscape is evolving rapidly, with new technologies and operating models delivering innovative, novel options for payers, providers and employers," said Bill Lucia, HMS' Chairman and CEO. "HMS is proud to bring together a diverse group of thought leaders and industry experts to collaborate with their peers in developing new approaches to solve our healthcare system's most challenging issues."

Throughout the two-day event, attendees heard from keynote speakers including: Mick Ebeling, CEO, Not Impossible Labs; John Heilemann, National Affairs Analyst, NBC News and MSNBC and Ana Navarro, GOP Strategist and Co-host of NBC's "The View."

In addition to keynote speakers, Momentum 2019 featured separate tracks allowing attendees to dive deep into health topics and how these changes will impact their daily workflow. Speakers were from the following organizations: National Association of Medicaid Directors, Digital Health CRC, Stanford School of Medicine, Rocky Mountain Health Plan, Community Health Options, Dean Health Plan, BlueCross Blue Shield of Michigan, Affinity Health Plan, LA Care, Kotter International, America's Physician Groups, Access Physicians, Unite Us and NowPow.

