Trevena to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with Central Nervous System (CNS) conditions, today announced that its management team will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, to be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. EST.



A live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.trevena.com/ . Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company's management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Trevena@kcsa.com , or send an email to corporateaccess@cantor.com (Cantor Fitzgerald).

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with Central Nervous System conditions. The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to managing chronic pain.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1254 / 212-896-1267

Email: IR@trevena.com

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Business Officer

Trevena, Inc.

Phone: 610-354-8840