Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Addition to Its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) announced today that Amy B. Schwetz has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee.



Ms. Schwetz, 45, has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Peabody Energy Corporation, an NYSE-listed global coal company based in St. Louis, Missouri, since 2015. From 2005 to 2015, Ms. Schwetz served in various financial management positions at Peabody internationally and in the United States, including as Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration – Australia, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration – Americas, Vice President of Investor Relations and Vice President of Capital and Financial Planning. From 1997 to 2005, Ms. Schwetz was employed by Ernst & Young LLP, an international accounting firm, in its audit practice. Ms. Schwetz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Indiana University and she was named one of the top three chief financial officers in the metals and mining sector by Institutional Investor Magazine in 2018.

Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to have Amy join our Board of Directors and expect that her experience, knowledge and proven leadership will provide significant contributions to Dril-Quip's future success. Amy will further strengthen the Board's talent and competencies and we are excited for her to help with the Company's growth and evolution."

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environment and severe service applications.

