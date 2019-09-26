Market Overview

CorMedix Inc. to Present at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 26, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that CorMedix management will present a corporate overview at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference.

     
Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
Date:   Thursday, October 3
Time:   3:35pm Eastern Time
Webcast:   http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/crmd/
     

About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections have significant treatment costs and lead to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provide the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allow for a total of ten years of market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-535-7746

