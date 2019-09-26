Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Plexus Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

Globe Newswire  
September 26, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.  Plexus' management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Thursday, October 24 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

   
What: Plexus Fiscal 2019 Q4 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
   
When: Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at:               
   
  Conference Call:  +1.800.708.4540 with passcode: 49048870
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5pjvu2f
   
Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.888.843.7419 or +1.630.652.3042 with passcode: 49048870
   

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford
+1.920.751.3612
heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world.  We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services.  Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments.  Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.  For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo