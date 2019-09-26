INVESTOR ALERT - Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Venator Materials PLC ("Venator" or the Company") (NYSE: VNTR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Venator securities: (1) from August 2, 2017 through October 29, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"); (2) in or traceable to Venator's initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (3) in or traceable to Venator's secondary public offering of ordinary shares conducted on or around December 4, 2017. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vntr.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under Federal Securities Laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the fire damage at Venator's Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (2) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company's insurance policy; (3) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (4) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; (5) the Company's reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%; (6) Venator would incur over $600 million in restructuring expense and additional charges associated with the closure and replacement of the Pori facility; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Venator's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

