Akerna Appoints Ashesh C. Shah to its Board of Directors

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), a leading cannabis compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), announced today it appointed Ashesh (Alex) C. Shah, the Founder and CEO of solo sciences, to the Board of Directors.



"Alex shares Akerna's drive for innovation that generates client solutions. He revolutionized how cannabis products are marked and tracked and extended that insight to the consumer. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we drive towards transparency and accountability across the supply chain," stated Akerna Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley.

Since June 2019, Alex served as Akerna's technology advisor, sharing his expertise as the founder of solo sciences, a leading anti-counterfeiting and supply chain validation company he established in December 2017. His company is also an integration partner with Akerna's service offerings—MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems—providing solo's cryptographically secure mark that provide greater transparency and accountability across the supply chain.

Alex has 28 years-experience building, integrating, and leading technology-focused companies from concept to IPO and led successful exits across a range of sectors, including loyalty, category management, data analytics, high-performance computing, payment processing, HR tech, CPG, AI and fashion. His continued focus on IP-rich technology with a clear path to commercialization enables him to help accelerate Akerna's organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Alex also founded The London Fund and continues to serve on its investment committee. From 2013 to 2017, he was a co-founder, Head of Corporate Development and CFO of Good&Co, Inc., and, in June 2018, he was appointed Special Advisor to the CEO of Eaze Technologies, Inc. That same year he joined the board of EdCast. Additionally, Alex remains on the board of RevolutionWear, Inc., a company he co-founded in 2010. He holds patents in intellectual property, licensing, consumer loyalty, couponing, and payment technology. Alex holds a bachelor's degree in political economy from Williams College.

Alex joins the Board to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Doug Rothschild. "As a member of MTech, Doug was instrumental in our merger efforts in providing counsel that shaped our shared direction during the merger and our initial days as a public entity. I am grateful for his guidance and leadership during this milestone chapter in Akerna's history," commented Billingsley.

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. The cornerstones of Akerna's service offerings are MJ Platform® and Leaf Data Systems®, which are highly-versatile platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products—from seed to product to shelf to customer—through the complete supply chain. Since establishment in 2010, the company has tracked approximately $16 billion in cannabis sales across 14 countries and has served clients in 29 states across the U.S. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver. More information is available online at www.akerna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

