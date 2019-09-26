EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Altria Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Altria Group, Inc. ("Altria" or "the Company") (NYSE:MO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



After market hours on September 24, 2019, the Financial Times reported that Philip Morris International had called off talks of a $200bn merger with Altria likely due to increasing public and governmental scrutiny of vaping and Altria's partial ownership of industry-leading Juul Labs. Government investigations of the Company focus on whether Altria Group / JUUL misled the public with respect to the safety of its e-cigarettes and whether they actively marketed these devices to minors.

Following news of these investigations and of the canceled merger talks, the value of Altria Group stock has decreased more than 25% since March of this year. To obtain additional information, go to:

