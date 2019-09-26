Daikin to Improve Warehouse Visibility and Control With Manhattan Associates

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) today announced that Daikin Australia, one of the country's leading air conditioning manufacturers and distributors, has chosen Manhattan Active™ SCALE to be installed in its new Sydney Daikin Park distribution centre (DC). Manhattan's solution will provide Daikin with end-to-end real-time visibility and control over its operations, positioning it to better satisfy customer needs.



As part of Daikin's broader business strategy, the company recently consolidated six distribution centres into one 33,000 square metre facility in Sydney. This new Daikin Park facility is the largest air conditioning DC in Australia and houses the company's raw materials, spare parts, finished goods and manufacturing supplies. With this new DC, the company decided it needed a new supply chain solution to better manage its consolidated operations and enhance its ability to view and share supply chain data with customers.

Daikin selected Manhattan Active SCALE and will go live with the solution in October 2019. Manhattan's leading WMS will allow the company to move from a manual, paper-based picking system towards an automated supply chain, where warehouse information will be made available in real time across every workflow. Armed with full 360-degree visibility over operations, from manufacturing to delivery, Daikin will be able to optimise operations and improve customer service.

"Upgrading to SCALE will allow us to take more control of our business at Daikin Park by having better access to warehouse and customer data and being able to make better decisions based on this real-time information," said Michael Trad, head of SCM & IT, ANZ at Daikin. "With an automated warehouse system, we will be able to join the dots and track our products throughout the supply chain, and then feed that information into our other IT systems in real time. This will significantly boost the level of information we can share with our customers so they are kept in the loop at all times about where their product is throughout its journey through the supply chain."

Manhattan SCALE will also help Daikin be more efficient and adaptable on the planning side of operations. "The Manhattan SCALE solution is able to plan in advance how many pallets are going to be used, which allows Daikin to load its trucks more effectively," said Raghav Sibal, managing director of Australia and New Zealand for Manhattan Associates. "This ability to organise loading in advance, as well as react based on real-time information, takes the guesswork out of operations and means Daikin can be much more flexible throughout the day."

"The Manhattan project team has been outstanding," said Trad. "It has been working with our key stakeholders to make sure they are trained on the system. This training has exceeded our expectations, as it's given these stakeholders the confidence to train all workers on SCALE so we can make it a seamless transition."

About Daikin

Daikin Australia was formed in 1969 and since then has become Australia's number one air conditioning brand, with systems found in homes all over Australia and installed in thousands of prestigious commercial projects.

Daikin Australia has recently seen its local manufacturing facility in Sydney expand to cater to the onshoring of production for a number of products. Daikin Australia has also just been awarded Australian Made certification for a range of commercial and ducted air conditioning products.

Indoor air quality is also a key theme within the Daikin business and is supported by Daikin being the only split system air conditioner to be approved by the National Asthma Council Australia's Sensitive Choice program.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com/en-au .

