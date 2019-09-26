NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, announced today that Dietrich Stephan, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and business update at the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, being held in New York City.



Chardan's 3 rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference Date: Tuesday, October 8 Time: 8:30am Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/chard4/nbt/

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of genomic loci or secondary and tertiary RNA structures. Using PATrOL technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

NeuBase Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

OP: (617) 535-7746