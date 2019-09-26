B.A.H Express Selects I.D. Systems' Solutions to Increase Visibility and Ensure ELD Compliance

LV9000 In-cab to be Rolled Out Fleetwide through Q4 2019



WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet for Logistics, a division of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY ), has been engaged by B.A.H. Express to equip its entire fleet of 200 tractors with I.D. Systems' state-of-the-art LV9000 in-cab technology platform. The addition of I.D. Systems' platform will ensure that B.A.H becomes compliant with the Department of Transportation's newly mandated electronic hours of service regulations.

B.A.H. is a super-regional, inter-regional, and local carrier, which has the ability to accommodate both full and partial truckloads to provide flexible and reliable service to time-sensitive customers. The company is headquartered in Conley, GA, has a 48-state contract authority, and specializes in serving the Southeast and Midwest regions. B.A.H. also maintains a full-service logistics division, which increases the company's coverage and greatly enhances its overall capacity.

"We were already using I.D. Systems' in-cab solution with great success," said Johnie Snyder, VP of safety and compliance at B.A.H. Express. "We were therefore pleased to learn they had an asset-tracking solution that not only made us ELD compliant but provided an incredible level of ‘always-on' visibility. I.D. Systems worked with us to integrate its in-cab tracking and eLogs system into our existing inhouse platform, which expedited the mandated reporting we share with our customers and industry authorities."

Since its founding by Waymon and Barbara Hemmings in May of 1990, B.A.H. Express has expanded to Concord and Kings Mountain, NC, Calhoun, GA, Knoxville, TN, and New Orleans, LA. Due to its strategic location outside Atlanta, a major transit hub, as well as continued investments in technology and service, B.A.H. has continued to expand and remain ahead of some of the industry's more established players.

"It is always encouraging to see current customers expand their relationship with us, as it validates the efficacy of our solutions and demonstrates our ability to maintain quality customer relationships," said Norm Thomas, General Manager of PowerFleet for Logistics at I.D. Systems. "We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with B.A.H. and generating value for both of our businesses by integrating our LTE-based PowerFleet LV9000 within their fleet."

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Florida, Texas, Germany, and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems provides its suite of PowerFleet wireless IoT solutions around the globe for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The Company's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. I.D. Systems will be rebranded as PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) following the close of its acquisition of Pointer Telocation. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com .

