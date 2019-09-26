KULR Technology to Present Battery Safety Solutions at FAA Fire and Cabin Safety Conference

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group , Inc. (OTCQB:KULR), (the "Company" or "KULR"), announced that CEO, Michael Mo, will present the company's battery safety research and solutions to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Ninth Triennial International Fire & Cabin Safety Research Conference.



The presentation by Mr. Mo is titled, "Lithium Ion Battery Thermal Runaway Propagation Mitigation with Carbon Fiber Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS)."

Thermal runaway is a rare but dangerous and often explosive condition that can occur in battery packs. KULR's TRS technology, when configured in bag form (used for safe storage and transport of batteries), is a proprietary solution that has been proven in multiple government-run laboratory tests to be the most effective solution for mitigating the explosive impact associated with a thermal runaway event and preventing thermal runaway propagation. KULR's TRS bag was selected by NASA to transport and store batteries onboard the International Space Station .

The presentation will take place at:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019

11:00 ET (local)

FAA Ninth Triennial International Fire & Cabin Safety Research Conference

Resorts Hotel, Horizon Ballroom

1133 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, New Jersey, 08401

The KULR presentation will enlighten aviation regulators, designers and safety experts on how the TRS technology may be adapted to contain and extinguish an explosive event caused by thermal runaway in consumer products such as smartphones, laptops, vape pens, and battery packs during commercial airline travel. Since 2017 (thru July 31, 2019), the FAA reported a total of 121 air/airport incidents involving smoke, fire, extreme heat, or explosion due to lithium ion batteries.

"Battery failures are a clear and present danger in many areas but especially in airline travel where spaces are confined and response and assistance resources are limited," said Mo. "That's why we're excited to present our proven solutions, the same ones NASA and other partners are using, to aviation and aircraft experts at this conference. I am hopeful that, together, we can make air travel safer for everyone."

The conference, themed "Improving Safety Through Data Driven Innovation," will also feature presentations from United Parcel Service, Boeing, Underwriters Laboratories (UL), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Airbus, NASA, GE Aviation, Northrup Grumman, the FAA and others.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our parent entity's Form 10-K filed on April 17, 2018. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

PUBLIC RELATIONS AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Derek Newton

Head of Public and Media Relations

(786) 499-8998

derek.newton@kulrtechnology.com