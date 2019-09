Zosano Pharma to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its chairman, president and chief executive officer, John Walker, will present a company overview at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:05 am ET.



A live webcast along with the corporate presentation will be available on the company's website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations . The archived webcast will remain available for 90 days following the date of the presentation.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of established molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide an increased benefit to patients, for markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company's Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that is designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano's lead product candidate is QtryptaTM (M207), which is an investigational, proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via ADAM technology, currently in development for the acute treatment of migraine. In February 2017, the company announced positive and statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study and in February 2019, the company announced the completion of the final milestone in its long-term safety study. The company is preparing to submit a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for Qtrypta (M207). Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com .

