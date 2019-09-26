Market Overview

Arbutus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 26, 2019 7:30am   Comments
WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences in October 2019:

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference – New York
Friday, October 4, 2019, 1:10 PM ET
Presentation: William H. Collier

Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference – New York
Monday, October 7, 2019, 8:00 AM ET
Fireside Chat: William H. Collier and Dr. Gaston Picchio

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.  A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B infection. Arbutus is developing multiple drug candidates, each of which have the potential to improve upon the standard of care and contribute to a curative combination regimen. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors
William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Media
Pam Murphy
Investor Relations Consultant
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

