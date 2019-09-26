VSBLTY SIGNS TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WITH SENSORMATIC SOLUTIONS, BY JOHNSON CONTROLS, TO PROVIDE RETAILERS WITH COMPREHENSIVE SHOPPER ANALYTICS AND ADVANCED LOSS PREVENTION SOLUTIONS

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software technology company, today announced that it has signed an exclusive Global Reseller Agreement with Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls.

In announcing the agreement, VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton said, "Retail is changing at an accelerated rate. Digital technology is being leveraged to enhance the shopper journey while multiple methodologies are being deployed to measure and maximize retail intelligence for both retailers and major consumer brands."

Hutton added, "With its standard of excellence in retail technology innovation and global reach, Sensormatic is an ideal partner for VSBLTY. Sensormatic shares the VSBLTY vision to engage the shopper by delivering targeted content for a truly omni-connected and omni-channel store that produces both high impact advertising as well as advance shopper insights."

"VSBLTY's industry-leading digital display, which drives interactivity into the store experience, and Vector™, our software module that detects persons or objects of interest, along with our computer-based vision analytics technology will further enhance Sensormatic's global marketplace position, providing crucial software services to hundreds of retailers worldwide," Hutton explained. He added, "We are excited to now have a global scale partner with a large channel and sales force that enjoys existing relationships with the largest retailers across the world."

Sensormatic Solutions Head of Strategy Amin Shahidi said, "VSBLTY is an important piece of our strategy as retailers increasingly rely on in-store video analytics to not only understand and directly support the shopper journey but also to provide another layer of context-based security and loss prevention."

Data is redefining everything about the retail operations and shopper experience, from how retailers and brands interact with shoppers, to how, why and where shoppers make their decisions and purchases. Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions and a portfolio of Johnson Controls, enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. The company's solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future.

By integrating VSBLTY's ground-breaking software technology with Sensormatic's broad portfolio of existing advanced retail solutions, Sensormatic will not only be able to provide retailers enriched, actionable shopper demographic information, but also boost in-store sales through demonstrated concepts such as the delivery of context-sensitive, targeted advertising and promotional video content throughout the store and on loss prevention pedestals.

VisionCaptor™ is an advanced content management solution that is optimized for retail environments. Through the use of interactive screen technology, VSBLTY can alter the path to purchase in order to deliver brand messaging at the point of purchase. The entire experience can be measured in real time, improving brands ROI.

DataCaptor™ is Artificial Intelligence-inspired audience measurement and shopper analytics. Every element of the shopping experience is measured for optimization. Gender, age range, dwell time, content interaction, and overall media impressions are among the key metrics. Video analytics helps retailers and brands to measure the effectiveness of their messaging and at the same time, measure shopper traffic, and sentiment.

VECTOR™ uses Artificial Intelligence to identity and customize messages to VIP shoppers or to mitigate loss by identifying POI's (persons of interest), so that an alert can be deployed.

All three modules will be sold and serviced globally in conjunction with Sensormatic Solutions. Sensormatic has already introduced the VSBLTY software suite to several customers, but the formal launch will occur in Q4 of 2019.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (TBD: VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (OTC:VSBGF)

("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail

and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience

measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine

learning.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

