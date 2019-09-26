ThinkHR and Mammoth HR Welcome Mark Tisdel as Chief Financial Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth HR , the leading providers of SaaS-based human resource knowledge, compliance, and training solutions, announced today that Mark Tisdel has joined the companies as chief financial officer. In this role, Tisdel will oversee all aspects of financial strategy, planning and analysis, and corporate development.



Nathan Christensen, CEO of ThinkHR and Mammoth HR, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our senior leadership team at this exciting time. Mark is a highly respected executive, with the expertise, experience, and operational rigor we're looking for as we bring ThinkHR and Mammoth together and continue to grow our partnerships, team, and capabilities."

With more than 30 years of experience in finance, Tisdel has spent the last decade as a CFO for both public and private companies, most recently at Orion Health and Model N. Earlier in his career, Tisdel held finance and accounting leadership positions at organizations including PeopleSoft, prior to its acquisition by Oracle. Along with his strong finance skills, he has a proven track record helping to drive the growth of software and SaaS companies, both in business solutions and HR technology.

Tisdel holds his Bachelor of Science in accounting and law from Clarkson University, and a master's in business administration from the Babcock Graduate School of Management at Wake Forest University.

Tisdel commented, "I'm delighted to join the ThinkHR and Mammoth HR team, which provides an innovative and much-needed approach to today's critical workforce challenges. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to deliver value to our customers and ensure future organizational success."

About ThinkHR

ThinkHR delivers trusted HR knowledge and people risk management solutions. Combining the best of human expertise with innovative cloud-based software, ThinkHR helps companies reduce risk, drive efficiencies, and resolve people-related issues quickly and efficiently. Founded in 2005, ThinkHR is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit ​ www.thinkhr.com​ or connect via LinkedIn ​ or Twitter .

About Mammoth HR

Founded in 2001, Mammoth HR, a technology-enabled HR services company, serves small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through its practice of Collaborative HR, the company partners with employers nationwide to rapidly solve their HR issues, build their capabilities, protect their organizations, and transform their workplaces. Mammoth has been recognized as one of the country's top workplaces by Fortune and Entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.mammothhr.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

