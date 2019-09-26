Market Overview

CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on September 30, 2019

Globe Newswire  
September 26, 2019 12:45am   Comments
VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY) announces that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will host an investment community conference call to provide an update on the Company.

Date: Monday, September 30, 2019
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT
Dial In: 877-407-2986 U.S. and Canada 
  201-378-4916 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn's corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/32531/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until October 30, 2019. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S./Canada) or 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13695017.

CONTACTS:

Investors:  
Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D.
President & CEO
Email: npourhassan@cytodyn.com

Primary Logo

