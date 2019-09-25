Cenovus to webcast Investor Day 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will hold its 2019 Investor Day in Toronto on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 with presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT). Members of Cenovus's Leadership Team will provide an update on the company's strategy, outlook and operations to invited institutional investors and analysts.



To accommodate a broader audience, the presentations will be webcast. The webcast and presentation slides will be available at cenovus.com or via the following URL: https://live.webcastcanada.ca/go/cenovus2019

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by responsibly developing its assets in a safe, innovative and efficient way. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE, and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

