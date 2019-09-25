Professional Electrician Training Now Offered at Premier High School

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, 25 students at Premier High School - Arlington, a ResponsiveEd® public charter school, committed to pursuing careers in electrical services. At a pre-apprenticeship induction ceremony, the inaugural class was welcomed into the partnership program between the school's Career & Technical Education Program and TRIO Electric.

"One of our purposes at TRIO Electric is improving lives, and this is one of the ways we do that," says TRIO Electric President and CEO Beau Pollock. "We win as a company because we need people and the students win because of the opportunity to earn money and grow after graduation."

An on-site fabrication lab has been assembled on campus where students will earn high school credits while training for two years alongside TRIO's electrical service professionals. The program is intended to help dedicated students come away with the experience needed to begin a career as an electrician right after graduation.

"TRIO Electric is very progressive in working toward solving the skilled laborer shortage in this country," says Premier High School Superintendent Dina Acevedo. "This partnership is perfect for our students that are looking to come out of high school and begin a career with a skillset that is in high demand."

Since 1999, Premier High Schools® have been providing hope for students looking for an alternative to a traditional direct-teach educational environment. Comprised of more than 35 campuses within the ResponsiveEd public charter system, this unique tuition-free school model is designed for credit recovery and early graduation for students who thrive in smaller, independent learning environments that emphasize the use of technology and one-on-one teacher interactions.





Stay Connected:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PremierHighSchools

Twitter: www.twitter.com/PremierHigh

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/responsiveed

Instagram: www.instagram.com/responsiveeducation

Attachment

Billy Rudolph Premier High School 972-316-3663 x379 brudolph@responsiveed.com