Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Highlands, Cambrex, Two River, and Carbon Black on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC:HLND)

Buyer: First Community Bankshares, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 11, 2019 and valued at $91 million, Highlands shareholders will receive 0.2703 shares of First Community common stock for each share of Highlands common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Highlands and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Highlands investigation go to: https://bespc.com/hlnd/.

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Buyer: Permira Funds

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2019 and valued at $2.4 billion, Cambrex shareholders will receive $60 in cash for each share of Cambrex common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Cambrex and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Cambrex investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cbm/ .

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)

Buyer: OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 9, 2019 and valued at $182.8 million, Two River shareholders will receive 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock and $5.375 in cash for each share of Two River common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Two River and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Two River investigation go to: https://bespc.com/trcb/.

Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Buyer: VMware, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 22, 2019 and valued at $2.1 billion, Carbon Black shareholders will receive $26 in cash for each share of Carbon Black stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Carbon Black and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Carbon Black investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cblk/ .

