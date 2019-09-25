Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ GS: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on September 25, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 7.41%. The Company has declared 138 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2019, to owners of record on October 8, 2019.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

