Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of October 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 2U, Inc.-TWOU

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of 2U, Inc. (TWOU) between February 25, 2019 and July 30, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; (2) the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance; (3) as a result, the Company's business model was not sustainable; (4) the Company would slow its program launches; and (5) as a result, 2U's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

