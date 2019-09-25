Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of October 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. – NTAP

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of NetApp, Inc. between May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=netapp-inc&id=1999 .

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) the Company's revenue would be materially impacted; (3) the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result, NetApp's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

