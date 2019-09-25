Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) today announced that Jason Hoitt, Chief Commercial Officer, will present a company overview at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com . Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova's proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET®, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure and the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. For more information, visit www.Dova.com .



Contacts

Mark W. Hahn

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 338-7936

mhahn@dova.com

Westwicke

John Woolford

(443) 213-0506

john.woolford@westwicke.com