PURA – Puration Confirms CBD Beverage Order From Distributor Supplying Multi-Billion Euro Retail Grocery Chain Anticipated To Close This Week

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (PURA) today announced that the company confirmed that it expects to close its first major order for EVERx CBD Sports Water in Europe later this week in response to the company's European marketing campaign that kicked off last week at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019-year end. The EVERx CBD Sports Water order anticipated later this week is expected to be announced as part of a series of PURA Corporate Updates taking place this week.



All New Comprehensive PURA Research Analyst Report

Earlier today PURA announced an all new research analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research. Goldman originally published an extensive research report on PURA and the cannabis infused beverage industry one year ago followed by three subsequent updates to the original report. The most recent update was published last week in conjunction with a CBD Beverage Industry Survey conducted to primarily review new CBD beverage products being introduced by PURA. The recent update confirmed Goldman's original research recommendations. With the magnitude of changes within the overall CBD Beverage Industry over the last year combined with the substantial growth and evolution of PURA's business, a new comprehensive study of the industry and the company was warranted. The report includes new and upgraded investment recommendations .

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA's partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC:USMJ).

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com .