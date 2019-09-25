Following FTC Lawsuit, Match Group Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Match Group, Inc. ("Match.com") (NASDAQ:MTCH) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it had sued the on-line dating service Match.com for, among other things, using fake love interest ads in order to trick consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions. In the words of Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection: "We believe that Match.com conned people into paying for subscriptions via messages the company knew were from scammers." The FTC further alleged that Match.com exposed consumers to the risk of fraud and engaged in deceptive practices such as failing to resolve disputed charges and intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscription.

On news of the FTC's lawsuit, the Company's shares dropped more than 6% in intraday trading.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Match.com securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617-398-5600), by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/match .

